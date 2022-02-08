Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Open Lending by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,554 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 297,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPRO remained flat at $$18.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,823. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.