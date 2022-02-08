Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $126,956.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.71 or 0.07068980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,165.20 or 1.00170819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

