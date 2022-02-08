Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Shares of CBOE opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

