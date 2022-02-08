Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

