Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,965 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73.

