Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 9 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,548,915 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,499.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,518.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

