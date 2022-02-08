Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

