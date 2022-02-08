Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.82) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.26) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.61) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of EPA:ORA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €10.55 ($12.13). 7,001,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.58. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.30) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.16).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

