Orient Walt Hits Market Cap of $857,336.19 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $857,336.19 and $21,706.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.95 or 0.07009047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,033.68 or 0.99625314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

