Ossiam Acquires 393 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,934,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

