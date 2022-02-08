Ossiam Decreases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,898 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

