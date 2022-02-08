Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 102.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 12,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRL opened at $334.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.