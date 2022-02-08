Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 102.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 12,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $334.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

