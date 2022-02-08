Ossiam Has $445,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3,157.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PTC were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $14,558,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of PTC by 15.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $123.13. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

