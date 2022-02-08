Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Raised by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3,024.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

