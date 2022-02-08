Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

OTTR stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

