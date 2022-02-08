Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. Outlook Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Evanson acquired 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 774,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 706,934 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTLK opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

