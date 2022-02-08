Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.18.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

OC traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $90.17. 7,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,345. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 60.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 12.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Owens Corning by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 533,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

