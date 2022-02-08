Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Jon Burrows purchased 50,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($20,283.98).

Shares of LON:OBD opened at GBX 29 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.76. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

