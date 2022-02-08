Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.83

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 1084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

