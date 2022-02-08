Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after acquiring an additional 138,631 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.05.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

