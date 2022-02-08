Pamela H. Patenaude Acquires 6,053 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Pamela H. Patenaude acquired 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $22,940.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LDI opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

