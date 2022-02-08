Pangolin Hits Market Capitalization of $36.68 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $36.68 million and $3.69 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.41 or 0.07051115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,740.68 or 1.00416664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,859,601 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

