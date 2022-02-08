Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 3.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

