Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Shares Up 1.2%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.88 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 30.88 ($0.42). 1,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.41).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.20.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

