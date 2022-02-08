Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Shares Up 1.2%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.88 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 30.88 ($0.42). 1,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.41).
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.20.
Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)
Featured Articles
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.