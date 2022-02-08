Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.06. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTNR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

