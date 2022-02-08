Patten Group Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

ATO stock opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

