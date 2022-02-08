Patten Group Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $126,157,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $510.98 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.