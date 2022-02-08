Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

T stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

