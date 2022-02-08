Patten Group Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ingevity by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,250,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingevity by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,708,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,899,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

