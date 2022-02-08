PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 39,893.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 347,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,425,375. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average is $229.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.