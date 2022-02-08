PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

PYPL stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62. PayPal has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,311 shares of company stock worth $1,783,103 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,017,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

