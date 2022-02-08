PBF Logistics (PBFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PBF Logistics to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PBFX opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $829.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.75. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $16.70.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PBFX. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.
About PBF Logistics
PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.
