PBF Logistics (PBFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PBF Logistics to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PBFX opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $829.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.75. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBFX. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PBF Logistics by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PBF Logistics by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 233,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

