PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in PC Connection by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.