PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

PC Connection stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

