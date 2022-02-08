PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.
PC Connection stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $55.21.
In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
