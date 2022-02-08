PCB Bancorp (PCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 266.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,719 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.