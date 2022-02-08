PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $7.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $60.08 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,930. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

