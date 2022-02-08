PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,733,000 after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,543 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

