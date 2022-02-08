Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 14,665 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE stock opened at $463.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.72. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.