Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1,482.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 946,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 69.6% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS opened at $200.32 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

