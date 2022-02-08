Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $10.65 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $698.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $777.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

