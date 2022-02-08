Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 3,381 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

GPC stock opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

