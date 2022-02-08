Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 231 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 142,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,339 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $199.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

