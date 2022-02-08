Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.84. 4,610,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,933,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

