PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $515.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

