PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NYSE PFSI opened at $58.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 727.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

