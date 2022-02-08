Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,807 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $368.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.50 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

