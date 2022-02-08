Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 35.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 65.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 137,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $161.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13. 3M has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

