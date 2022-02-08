Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,092 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Chewy by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 136.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 106.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,291.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.