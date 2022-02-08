Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 209,161 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 955,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,161 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in ThredUp by 710.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,375 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ThredUp by 105.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ThredUp by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $14,342,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $934,270.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,929 in the last quarter.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

