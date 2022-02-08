Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $238.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($281.61) to €256.00 ($294.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

